Learn about Aztec dance at Indian Trails library program Saturday

Learn about the ancient tradition of Aztec dance at the Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling on Saturday.

The hourlong program will begin at 1 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road. It's geared for adults and high school students.

Registration is required. To register, call (847) 459-4100 or visit a service desk at the library. You can also register online at indiantrailslibrary.org.