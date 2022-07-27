Learn about Aztec dance at Indian Trails library program Saturday
Updated 7/27/2022 11:14 AM
Learn about the ancient tradition of Aztec dance at the Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling on Saturday.
The hourlong program will begin at 1 p.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road. It's geared for adults and high school students.
Registration is required. To register, call (847) 459-4100 or visit a service desk at the library. You can also register online at indiantrailslibrary.org.
