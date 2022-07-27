County Line Road work to begin in Barrington area Monday

Work to resurface a nearly 4½-mile section of County Line Road stretching from Haegers Bend Road in Barrington Hills to Hart Road near Barrington High School is set to begin Monday, Aug. 1, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The project, which is expected to be completed in early December, will require lane closures along County Line Road. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to work crews and obey the posted construction zone limits. The $2.6 million state project will also include constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps along County Line Road.

The project is part of the $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program, during which IDOT plans to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and nine million square feet of bridge deck.