Corgan and friends raise thousands for Highland Park shooting victims with benefit concert

A crowd gathers Wednesday outside Madame Zuzu's in Highland Park, where Billy Corgan hosted a charity livestream concert. Associated Press

A crowd gathers Wednesday outside Madame Zuzu's in Highland Park, where Billy Corgan hosted a charity livestream concert. Associated Press

Seen Wednesday night through the window of Madame Zuzu's in Highland Park, the Frank Catalano Quartet featuring Catalano on saxophone and Jimmy Chamberlin on drums performs at a charity livestream show organized by Smashing Pumpkins rocker Billy Corgan. Proceeds will benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting that killed seven people and wounded more than 30. Associated Press

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins hosted a charity concert Wednesday at his Highland Park tea shop to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting.

The concert, livestreamed on the Pumpkins' YouTube page and still available to view, had raised over $55,000 from viewers when it wrapped up at 10:45 p.m. after Jane's Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell sang "Jane Says" backed by Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, guitarist Sierra Swan and saxophonist Frank Catalano.

Earlier, Corgan played a solo set that included a song he wrote in reaction to the Highland Park murders. He was later joined by Chamberlin and Swan for a set that included two of Smashing Pumpkins' signature songs, "Today" and "1979."

Chamberlin also played jazz with the Frank Catalano Quartet, and Swan played a short set with her father, Billy Swan, that included his 1974 hit single, "I Can Help."