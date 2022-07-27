Bartlett hosting four days of National Night Out events

The village of Bartlett and the Bartlett Police Department are hosting a series of events beginning Friday leading up to Tuesday's National Night Out celebration.

The events begin with the National Night Out Family Fun Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a pool party from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The family fun night takes place at the at the Jim Jensen Pavilion, 620 W Stearns Road. The free pool party follows at the neighboring Bartlett Aquatic Center.

From 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, members of the police department and fire protection district will be visiting neighborhoods taking part in the National Night Out Block Party/Lighting Competition to determine the winners in the following categories: Best Lighted Neighborhood, Best Overall, Best Participation, Best Theme, Most Spirited, Most Charitable, Most Artistic and Rookie of the Year.

On Sunday, the National Night Out Chip, Putt & Drive Crime Out of Bartlett Family Golf Event begins at 1 p.m. at Bartlett Hills Golf Club, 800 W Oneida Ave. T-shirts and awards will be given out and hot dogs, chips and water will be provided to all participants. Registration is required at the pro shop, (630) 837-3230.

The village's 29th annual National Night Out "Picnic in the Park" will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bartlett Park, 1 02 N. Eastern Ave. The award-winning community event will feature free food and water, giveaways, local business displays, climbing walls, face painters, a balloon twister, inflatable games, a petting zoo, panning for gold and special appearances by the Schaumburg Boomers' Coop, the NNO Mascot Nat the Knight, 501st Midwest Garrison Star Wars characters, Glowby the Bubbler, Division BMX Stunt Team and a dog show.