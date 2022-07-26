With changes in place, plan for affordable senior housing moves ahead in Libertyville

A rendering of Eve B. Lee Place, a proposed mixed-use development at 500 Peterson Road in Libertyville. Thirty-four apartments for those 55 and older would occupy the top two floors. Courtesy of Community Partners for Affordable Housing

After revisions, a planned affordable senior housing project in Libertyville is in the homestretch.

Community Partners for Affordable Housing wants to demolish a vacant commercial building along busy Peterson Road on the north side of the village and replace it with 34 apartments for those 55 and older.

The Libertyville-based organization also plans to move its offices to the ground floor of the new three-story building.

Eve B. Lee Place, named for a former Libertyville resident and founding board member of the Affordable Housing Corporation, has been in the works for more than a year. The Affordable Housing Corporation operates under the umbrella of Community Partners for Affordable Housing.

The proposed development would bring estimated investment of $17 million. Supporters say the plan was specifically designed to help address housing and revitalization priorities outlined by the village in its 2030 comprehensive plan. Those include providing more diverse housing opportunities for empty nesters, early retirees and low-to-moderate income households.

Removing the building at 500 Peterson Road, which has been vacant and dormant for 10 years or more, would accomplish another village goal by improving the commercial corridor, according to the proposal.

Village staff and the advisory plan commission found it consistent with the comprehensive plan and both recommended approval.

The village board on Tuesday will consider a report from the plan commission as the last step before ordinances allowing the proposal to proceed are drafted for official action.

Needed approvals include special use permits to allow for residential uses above the first floor and for a senior housing development in the commercial area.

The proposal also is seeking zoning deviations to allow 34 rather than the maximum 33 units and an increase in the building's floor area in relation to the lot size.

According to the findings, the site is ideal for senior attainable housing because it has access to many public facilities and is located in an area with restaurants, health and medical-related establishments, business offices and retail stores.

The plan commission first considered the proposal on April 25 then continued its proceedings until July 11, allowing Community Partners for Affordable Housing to make revisions in response to questions about the proximity to the Forest Creek subdivision to the north and other issues.

As a result, the site plan was changed to move the building further south, relocate the drop-off area and include fencing along the rear property line, among other tweaks.

Tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, which are sold to provide capital, would make up the largest part of the anticipated development.

Lake County also appropriated $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project.