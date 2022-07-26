Three injured in Beach Park shooting

Three people were shot in a parking lot in the 38900 block of North Lewis Avenue in Beach Park Tuesday at about 1:15 p.m.

The three victims were two adult men who are in critical condition and one adult woman who is stable, according to a Lake County sheriff's office news release.

The victims were found in their vehicle around Wadsworth Road and Gabriel Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office preliminary investigation, the three victims met the suspect in the parking lot. An argument broke out, and the suspect fired numerous shots at the victims while they were in the car. The victims fled the scene before police arrived.

The sheriff's office does not believe the shooting is gang-related.

Authorities are actively investigating and ask anyone with information to call (847) 377-4250 or contact Lake County Crime Stoppers at: http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/