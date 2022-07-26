Schakowsky gets campaign boosts from Google, Target and other major companies

Max Rice, left, and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky are candidates for the 9th Congressional District seat in the 2022 general election.

A bevy of popular companies, including Target and Google, are among the most recent contributors to U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky's reelection campaign, records show.

Their donations were part of the nearly $305,656 fundraising haul the veteran Evanston Democrat reported for the year's second quarter.

On the other hand, Schakowsky's Republican challenger in Illinois' 9th District, Chicagoan Max Rice, hasn't filed any financial reports with the Federal Election Commission -- neither this cycle nor when he first ran for Schakowsky's job in 2018.

Congressional campaigns must complete such financial reports once they collect or spend at least $5,000.

The latest reports detail fundraising and spending between June 9 and June 30. Earlier reports list transactions from the first part of the second quarter. All of them can be viewed at fec.gov.

The Schakowsky for Congress committee started the latest filing period with about $852,672 saved, and it subsequently collected about $58,909.

More than $24,406 came from individuals and $34,500 came from political action committees representing special interests, including:

• Target, which gave $2,500.

• Google, which gave $500.

• Verizon, which gave $2,500.

• eBay, which gave $2,500.

• J.P. Morgan Chase, which gave $3,500.

Schakowsky also got financial boosts from several industry groups and labor unions, including:

• The American Hospital Association, which gave $1,000.

• The Communications Workers of America, which gave $5,000.

• The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, which gave $3,000.

• The Recording Industry Association of America, which gave $1,000.

Schakowsky's campaign spent $26,725 during the last period -- and about $304,412 during the full quarter -- on staff salaries, internet access and other expenses. It finished June debt-free.

A Schakowsky campaign representative declined to comment on the report.

As for Rice, he didn't respond to repeated phone calls and emails about the lack of financial reporting this period from the Check Rice for Congress committee.

This is Rice's second bid for Congress. Then a Northbrook resident, he sought the GOP nomination for the 9th District seat in 2018 and placed last in a four-way race.

Redrawn and expanded ahead of the 2022 election, the 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.