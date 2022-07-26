Lack of opposition leaves Tadelman unopposed for McHenry sheriff

Robb Tadelman during his primary election night watch party on June 28. Tadelman is expected to run unopposed for McHenry County sheriff during the November election. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

When two Republicans competed in the McHenry County sheriff's primary race in June, Robb Tadelman defeated Tony Colatorti with just under 60% of the vote.

But the Democratic Party could find no one to run in its primary, leaving Tadelman as the unannounced winner.

Tadelman is the current undersheriff and has been with the agency for almost 20 years.

Following the primary, the McHenry County Democratic Party expressed interest in having somebody run on the Democratic side of the race, as there hadn't been one up to that point. Party chairman Kristina Zahorik in June said it would depend on whether they found somebody qualified to run.

As of Monday, nobody for the party had filed to fill the vacancy, meaning Tadelman will run unopposed in November, pending further legal action. Zahorik did not respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.

Tadelman also did not respond to requests for comment about the race.

In other contests, just two people filed for vacant ballot spots for the upcoming election in November ahead of Monday's deadline, with both filing for McHenry County Board positions, officials said.

As of Monday afternoon, which was the last day for candidates to file or be appointed for a position that didn't have somebody nominated before the June primary, Matthew Kunkle filed to run on the Republican ticket for county board District 1. Louisett Ness filed for the Democratic ticket for District 7.

Barring objections to either person's candidacy, Kunkle will join current board member Tom Wilbeck, a Barrington Hills Republican, as the other GOP candidate for District 1. Kunkle is also the fourth candidate in the race, as current board members Michael Vijuk of Cary and Theresa Meshes of Fox River Grove are both on the Democratic side of the ticket, according to candidacy listings.

Ness is now the lone Democrat running for District 7. She is slated to compete against Republicans Jeffrey Schwartz of McHenry and Brian Sager. Schwartz is currently on the board.

The top two vote-getters in November for each district will receive a seat on the county board. The lower vote-getter of the two winners will have a two-year term, while the highest vote-getter will have four years.

The entirety of the board is up for reelection this year as part of the once-in-a-decade redistricting process. As part of that, the board's current 24-member roster will be reduced to 18. The board's six districts are being increased to nine, with two members slated to represent each.

Objections to the filings must be made by Aug. 1.