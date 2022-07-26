Cook County jail inmate tests positive for monkeypox

A positive case of monkeypox was confirmed Monday at the Cook County jail, officials announced.

The individual has been in medical isolation since July 19, when the person was first tested after showing symptoms of the virus. Previously, the individual was being held in separated intake housing utilized for all newly admitted individuals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Due to the experience gained from the COVID-19 pandemic, many key protocols already are in place to combat monkeypox, including medical isolation, quarantine, screening, and testing, officials said.

The housing unit where the infected inmate was living has been quarantined and monitored with daily screenings. Contact tracing is ongoing. Officials believe the risk to staff and individuals in custody at the jail is low based on how the disease is transmitted.

The individual is believed to have contracted the virus in the community prior to being ordered into custody at the jail.