Public meeting planned to discuss 87th Street bridge replacement

A public information meeting is planned to discuss the 87th Street bridge replacement project in Naperville.

Scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the meeting will take place in meeting rooms A and B at the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 S. Eagle St.

City staff members and representatives from consultant Engineering Resource Associates will share preliminary reports, drawings and maps. They'll be answering questions about the need for the project, design options, environmental impacts and the tentative construction schedule.

There is no formal presentation. So residents are free to attend any part of the meeting.

Information about the project can be found at naperville.il.us/87thbridge.