Police say Huntley attempted murder suspect may be in California

An Elgin man wanted on charges he tried to murder two people in Huntley last week may be in California, police announced Monday.

The Huntley Police Department say they are working with police agencies on the West Coast to find Lewis C. McCracken.

McCracken, 27, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information about where he is is asked to call Huntley police at (847) 515-5311. Anonymous tips can be submitted at (847) 515-5333. Information also may be sent by text to 888777; put TIP HUNTLEY and your message.

McCracken is accused of shooting two men around 4:15 a.m. at a residence in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane.

He fled in a white vehicle, which was found later that day. Bartlett police believe he may have carjacked someone around 4 p.m. that day.