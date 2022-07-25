Police: Driver drunk, traveling 82 mph at time of deadly Arlington Heights crash

Arlington Heights police say a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man was killed early Saturday when his car was struck by another vehicle in the intersection of Arlington Heights and Golf roads. The driver of the second vehicle has been charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

A Des Plaines man was driving drunk and more than 35 mph above the speed limit early Saturday when his car blew through a red light and slammed into another vehicle in Arlington Heights, killing its driver, authorities said.

Bryam E. Campos Mendoza, of the 400 block of 3rd Avenue, appeared in court Monday on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI stemming from the crash, and was ordered held on $200,000 bail.

If he posts the required 10% to go free while awaiting trial, Mendoza would be prohibited from driving and must go on electronic monitoring and submit to random drug tests.

Mendoza also is charged with speeding 35 mph or more above the limit, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving an uninsured vehicle, disobeying a traffic signal and failing to reduce speed to avoid and accident, Arlington Heights police said.

If convicted of aggravated DUI, he would face up to 14 years in prison.

Cook County prosecutors say crash data retrieved from the defendant's vehicle revealed it was traveling 82 mph at the time of the crash and the driver did not apply the brakes prior to impact.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Arlington Heights and Golf roads.

Police said Mendoza was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra west on Golf Road when the car blew through a red light at the intersection and slammed into a 2006 Honda Accord traveling north on Arlington Heights Road. The impact knocked the Honda over the curb, where it struck a traffic signal control box before coming to a rest in a nearby gas station parking lot.

The driver of the Honda, Jonathan Hunt, 52, of Mount Prospect, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.

Responding to multiple 911 calls, officers found the defendant sitting near the sidewalk in front of a gas station at 1880 S. Arlington Heights Road, prosecutors said. Officers observed Mendoza had trouble speaking, slurred his speech and had glassy, bloodshot eyes, according to prosecutors.

When asked whether he had consumed alcohol, he replied "yes" and "enough to get drunk," prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Mendoza's blood alcohol content was .215, more than twice the legal threshold.

• Legal Affairs Writer Barbara Vitello contributed to this story.