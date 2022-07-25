Monday morning fire damages house near Glen Ellyn
Updated 7/25/2022 1:15 PM
No residents or firefighters were injured in an early Monday morning house fire in an unincorporated area near Glen Ellyn, officials said.
Firefighters from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded at around 5:04 a.m. to a structure fire at 25W561 Arbor Lane.
Upon arrival, the fire companies found fire and smoke conditions at a two-story single-family residence. Flames were coming from the rear porch and spreading into the home.
Crews brought the blaze under control within 15 minutes. However, they stayed on the scene through 6:45 a.m. to perform salvage activities.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Darien-Woodridge, Lombard, Wheaton and Downers Grove fire departments assisted the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.