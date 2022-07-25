Monday morning fire damages house near Glen Ellyn

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District firefighters investigate the cause of a house fire early Monday in unincorporated Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District extinguished a house fire Monday morning along Arbor Lane in unincorporated Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District

No residents or firefighters were injured in an early Monday morning house fire in an unincorporated area near Glen Ellyn, officials said.

Firefighters from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded at around 5:04 a.m. to a structure fire at 25W561 Arbor Lane.

Upon arrival, the fire companies found fire and smoke conditions at a two-story single-family residence. Flames were coming from the rear porch and spreading into the home.

Crews brought the blaze under control within 15 minutes. However, they stayed on the scene through 6:45 a.m. to perform salvage activities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Darien-Woodridge, Lombard, Wheaton and Downers Grove fire departments assisted the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District.