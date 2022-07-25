Lightfoot floats idea of $2.2 billion dome over Soldier Field

Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered Monday to put a dome on Soldier Field, at a potential cost of $2.2 billion, in a desperate attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago or save face if they leave for Arlington Heights.

A portion of the cost would be paid for by selling naming rights "in a way that respects Soldier Field's legacy as a war memorial by keeping Soldier in the name of the facility," as the working group charged with "re-imagining" the museum campus suggested in its 50-page report. But key details about how the money would be raised were not revealed.

Beyond naming rights for the stadium, there are "many other potential ancillary naming opportunities [e.g. South lot, new club seating, renovated concourses, etc.] that should be considered to help offset the cost of renovations," according to the working group.

"We need to invest in Soldier Field. Soldier Field must be a year-round destination. We must enhance the fan experience. And that's precisely what we aim to do," Lightfoot told a news conference at Soldier field.

