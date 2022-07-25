Libertyville fireworks rescheduled to Aug. 12
Updated 7/25/2022 12:07 PM
Libertyville's annual fireworks show will be held approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Butler Lake. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 13.
The village postponed its traditional July 4 fireworks in support of Highland Park after the shooting at its parade earlier that day. When the village made the decision, it was determined the event would be rescheduled for a future date.
Butler Lake Park is at 810 W. Lake St.
Article Comments
