Buffalo Grove rail crossing closing Aug. 8

The Canadian National railroad's crossing on Buffalo Grove Road, south of Port Clinton Road, in Buffalo Grove will be closed for repairs beginning April 8, according to the Lake County Division of Transportation.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 and end late in the afternoon on Friday, Aug. 12.

A detour will take drivers to Route 45 to Route 21 to Route 22. Local traffic will be allowed from Route 22 to North Main Street and from Route 45 to the railroad crossing. The railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic.