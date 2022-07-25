Bartlett police seeking info on 3 people whose overdose deaths appear connected

Police are investigating three deaths Saturday linked to a Bartlett motel as possible drug overdoses and are seeking help from the public, officials said Monday.

Two of the three people -- a 29-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman -- were found dead in a motel room on the 300 block of E. Lake Street in Bartlett at around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

The women were identified as Laura Ocampo-Lopez, 29, of Elgin and Leslie Guillen-Porrua, 20, of Des Plaines by Brittany Hill, a public information officer with the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Bartlett Police Deputy Chief Geoffrey Pretkelis said a 26-year-old man who was believed to have been staying at the same motel as the two women was found dead in a parked vehicle on the 200 block of Waverley Court in Elgin.

Hill declined to identify the man because his next of kin hadn't yet been notified of his death.

Pretkelis asked anyone with information on the overdose deaths to contact Bartlett police at (630) 837-0846.