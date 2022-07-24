 

The Week That Was: Highland Park mayor speaks to Senate panel; boy 'up and down' but enjoys outside

  • Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Fourth of July mass shooting, focusing on legislation that would ban certain semi-automatic weapons, on Capitol Hill Thursday in Washington.

Posted7/24/2022 6:00 AM

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in the wake of the July 4 parade shooting that killed seven people. "I will be haunted forever," she said.

