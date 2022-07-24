The Week That Was: Highland Park mayor speaks to Senate panel; boy 'up and down' but enjoys outside
Posted7/24/2022 6:00 AM
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in the wake of the July 4 parade shooting that killed seven people. "I will be haunted forever," she said.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.