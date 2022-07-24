 

Lightfoot scenarios for Soldier Field include dome or letting Bears head to the suburbs

  • A dome for Soldier Field is one of the ideas Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to propose to keep the Bears from moving to Arlington Heights.

By Greg Hinz
Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago
 
 
Posted7/24/2022 5:30 AM

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is prepping three Soldier Field scenarios: One calls for letting the Bears depart for the suburbs. Another would add a roof to the historic stadium.

