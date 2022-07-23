Tornado damages trees, shopping center roof in Naperville

No injuries were reported Saturday after a tornado struck southern Naperville.

The National Weather Service reported, on Twitter, that there was a tornado near 95th Street and Route 59.

Naperville communications specialist Kelley Munch said police received an alert from a business alarm around 5:45 a.m. in a shopping center at that intersection.

The building sustained roof damage.

People also reported damage to trees. About 250 city electric customers lost power near Washington Street and Gardner Road for about 80 minutes, due to branches falling on electrical lines. Power was restored by 7 a.m., Munch said.

The weather service reported that later in the morning, there were reports of hail falling in southern DuPage and northern Will counties.

Weather.gov reported that between 5 and 11 a.m., 1.67 inches of rain was recorded at the Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove, and 1.03 inches at the DuPage County Airport in West Chicago.