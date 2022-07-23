Suburban Skyview: Building a barn at Weathered Ways Farm in Geneva

When Ashley Keller of West Chicago became unhappy in her job in operations management, she decided to make a career change.

She became a farmer.

"I went off the deep end and did the exact opposite of what I was doing," said Keller, owner of Weathered Ways Farm in Geneva.

The 25-acre farm is at the corner of Keslinger and Brundige roads.

Keller started slowly and began raising bees. She then started Freshly Green Organic Farm in Wheaton.

That transitioned into what is now Weathered Ways Farm.

As a first-generation farmer, Keller ran into many obstacles.

They led her to the idea of being an incubation farm. She now partners with four other micro-farmers who share the land, the farming equipment and the profits on what they produce.

The first of two barns is being built now to for storage and office space. A second is planned and will be used as a community gathering place to host small events.

They also host farmers markets on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

For details on what they offer, visit their website at weatheredways.com.

