McHenry County sheriff seeks help looking for missing woman
Updated 7/23/2022 7:58 PM
The McHenry County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman who has a condition that puts her in danger.
Dale A. Follett was last seen at 12:50 p.m. today turning onto Dunham Road off Route 23 in Harvard. She was driving a gray 2017 Lincoln MKZ sedan with Illinois plates reading CB72924.
Follett is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a salmon, long-sleeve blouse with salmon leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at (815) 338-2144 or call 911.
