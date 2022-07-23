Carnival rides and music highlight Saturday at Elk Grove Rotary Fest

The Caribbean-style music of Mr. Myers filled the air Saturday afternoon as festivalgoers explored the offerings at Elk Grove Rotary Fest.

The annual festival opened Wednesday and continues 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, next to Elk Grove High School. Admission and parking are free.

On Saturday, Starlight City was expected to play at 7:15 p.m., and 7th heaven at 10 p.m., after the fireworks display.

Dogs are not allowed, and there will be no car show this year. Only the carnival rides and carnival food will operate on Sunday.

The festival is a fundraising event for the Elk Grove Rotary Club. Funds raised will be donated to local charities such as food pantries and organizations supporting literacy and helping the homeless. Funds also help fund international projects, including clean water.

Visit www.elkgroverotaryfest.com for details.