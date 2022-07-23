 

Carnival rides and music highlight Saturday at Elk Grove Rotary Fest

  • Carnival patrons enjoy a ride during Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village Saturday.

      Carnival patrons enjoy a ride during Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Zaiden Huerta 8, of Elk Grove Village and his sister, Aryanna, 14, ride the Matterhorn backward during Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village Saturday.

      Zaiden Huerta 8, of Elk Grove Village and his sister, Aryanna, 14, ride the Matterhorn backward during Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The band Mr. Myers performs during Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village Saturday.

      The band Mr. Myers performs during Rotary Fest in Elk Grove Village Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/23/2022 8:03 PM

The Caribbean-style music of Mr. Myers filled the air Saturday afternoon as festivalgoers explored the offerings at Elk Grove Rotary Fest.

The annual festival opened Wednesday and continues 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, next to Elk Grove High School. Admission and parking are free.

 

On Saturday, Starlight City was expected to play at 7:15 p.m., and 7th heaven at 10 p.m., after the fireworks display.

Dogs are not allowed, and there will be no car show this year. Only the carnival rides and carnival food will operate on Sunday.

The festival is a fundraising event for the Elk Grove Rotary Club. Funds raised will be donated to local charities such as food pantries and organizations supporting literacy and helping the homeless. Funds also help fund international projects, including clean water.

Visit www.elkgroverotaryfest.com for details.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 