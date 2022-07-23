An outdoor gallery: Crowds pack Third Street for Geneva Arts Fair
Updated 7/23/2022 8:02 PM
The streets of Geneva were filled with people Saturday as the Geneva Arts Fair returned for its 20th year.
The festival features more than 80 artists whose work encompasses mixed media, glass, ceramic, wood, painting, printing, fiber, jewelry and photography.
Third Street is closed to traffic during the show, which continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Children will be welcome to participate in creative projects from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Franklin and Third streets.
For a full list of artists and their booth locations, visit Geneva Chamber of Commerce's website at www.genevachamber.com.
