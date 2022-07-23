 

An outdoor gallery: Crowds pack Third Street for Geneva Arts Fair

  • Sergio Olache of Batavia views colorful artwork displayed at a booth during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street in Geneva Saturday.

      Sergio Olache of Batavia views colorful artwork displayed at a booth during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street in Geneva Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A butterfly sculpture made by artist Anthony Slichenmyer of Olney, Illinois is displayed during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street in Geneva Saturday.

      A butterfly sculpture made by artist Anthony Slichenmyer of Olney, Illinois is displayed during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street in Geneva Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Patrons are reflected in artwork during the Geneva Arts Fair Saturday.

      Patrons are reflected in artwork during the Geneva Arts Fair Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Craig and Debbie Wellick of St. Charles view photographs by Igor Menaker during the Geneva Arts Fair Saturday.

      Craig and Debbie Wellick of St. Charles view photographs by Igor Menaker during the Geneva Arts Fair Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Jill Stone of St. Charles views items for sale at a booth during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street Saturday.

      Jill Stone of St. Charles views items for sale at a booth during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third Street Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A U.S. map made of portions of license plates from the respective states is displayed by artist Derek Christensen of Chicago at the Geneva Arts Fair Saturday.

      A U.S. map made of portions of license plates from the respective states is displayed by artist Derek Christensen of Chicago at the Geneva Arts Fair Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • People crowd South Third Street during the Geneva Arts Fair in Geneva Saturday.

      People crowd South Third Street during the Geneva Arts Fair in Geneva Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/23/2022 8:02 PM

The streets of Geneva were filled with people Saturday as the Geneva Arts Fair returned for its 20th year.

The festival features more than 80 artists whose work encompasses mixed media, glass, ceramic, wood, painting, printing, fiber, jewelry and photography.

 

Third Street is closed to traffic during the show, which continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Children will be welcome to participate in creative projects from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Franklin and Third streets.

For a full list of artists and their booth locations, visit Geneva Chamber of Commerce's website at www.genevachamber.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 