'Leg breaker' course in West Dundee kicks off 10-day Intelligentsia Cup

The 10-day Intelligentsia Cup race series kicked off Friday in West Dundee.

Cycling enthusiasts competed on the 0.7-mile loop course dubbed the "leg breaker." It is the second year West Dundee has hosted the series' opening race.

The 10-day series includes races in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Winfield on Sunday, Mundelein on Monday, Lombard on Tuesday, South Chicago on Wednesday, Northbrook on Thursday, Elgin on July 29, Lake Bluff on July 30 and Chicago on July 31.

The all-day racing event in West Dundee included an inflatable challenge course, a family bike parade and a race social featuring music and food and drinks from local restaurants.

For more information about the race series, visit intelligentsiacup.com.