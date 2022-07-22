Illinois drivers have until Dec. 1 to renew driver's licenses, ID cards

Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday that expiring driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits will be good until Dec. 1. File Photo via Capitol News Illinois

Drivers whose licenses are about to expire caught a break Friday when Secretary of State Jesse White announced his office will extend expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits until Dec. 1

The previous extension was set to end July 31. This latest extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits.

White's office is mailing letters about online renewals to eligible driver's license and ID card holders. The letter includes a unique PIN customers use to renew online instead of renewing in-person at drivers services facilities. License and ID card holders can call (217) 785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain a PIN. They can also look up their eligibility status at apps.ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp.

First-time driver's license and ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers 75 and older are required to visit a facility to renew their license or ID.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.