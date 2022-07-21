Police: Machine gun, drugs found on Waukegan man after Round Lake Park traffic stop

A 23-year-old Waukegan man is facing charges after Round Lake Park police said officers found him in possession of a loaded mini AK-47, a converted handgun and 162 grams of cannabis during a traffic stop Sunday.

Jalen S. Duty, of the 3100 block of West Monroe Street, is charged with possession of a machine gun, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis over 100 grams.

A Lake County judge set Duty's bail at $500,000, which means he would need to pay $50,000 in cash to be released before his trial.

Round Lake Park Police Chief Daniel Burch said an officer saw Duty driving his Mazda sedan near the 100 block of West Main Street and pulled him over because the vehicle didn't have a front license plate, had heavily tinted windows and an expired registration.

Burch said as the officer approached the vehicle he smelled cannabis. When Duty rolled the window down the officer said he saw what he believed to be the magazine of a handgun sticking under the seat.

Burch said the officer asked Duty to step out of the car and began searching the vehicle. The officer found a Glock pistol and magazine under the front seat. The officer also found an auto sear, a small device that experts say can make a handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

In the back of the car, the officer found a backpack with a loaded miniature AK-47 rifle, Burch said. The officer also found the cannabis, which was stored in jars, and a digital scale.

Duty is due back in court Monday.