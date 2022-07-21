Free meals offered in District 63
Updated 7/21/2022 11:57 AM
Anyone 18 or younger who lives in the East Maine School District 63 District is eligible for a free, cold breakfast or lunch at the family resource center, 9000 Capitol Drive, Des Plaines.
Meals will be offered through Aug. 5 and must be eaten on site. Breakfast is served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to noon.
School attendance is not required.
