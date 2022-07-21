Driver killed when vehicle flies off Route 53 in Palatine

One person was killed Wednesday night when a vehicle skidded off Route 53 in Palatine, flew over an exit ramp and crashed, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle was in a northbound middle lane of Route 53 at about 8:15 p.m. when it sideswiped another vehicle and lost control. After leaving the roadway and crashing, the vehicle turned over, ejecting the driver.

The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said the driver of the other vehicle stopped at the scene, but declined medical attention.

The Palatine Fire Department said firefighters responding to the scene found the vehicle in a grassy area between an on-ramp and off-ramp to Palatine Road.