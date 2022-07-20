Rental assistance available for Hoffman Estates residents
Updated 7/20/2022 10:04 AM
A new rental assistance program is available for Hoffman Estates residents who experienced a pandemic-related hardship and are behind on rent as a result.
Grants up to $12,000 are available for moderate and low-income residents. Residents may be eligible if they meet the following criteria: household income is at or below 80% of the area median income; a rental unit is their primary residence; they can provide proof of financial hardship due to COVID-19; and they are currently behind on rent.
The program is sponsored by the Village of Hoffman Estates using CARES Act CDBG-CV funds and is administered by the North West Housing Partnership, a nonprofit agency.
For more details, contact NWHP at (847) 969-0561 or visit nwhp.net.
