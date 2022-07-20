Man charged with attempted murder at Naperville health club

A man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of stabbing a man during a locker room burglary at a Naperville health club.

Allen G. White, 65, of the 5000 block of Loomis Street in Chicago, is also charged with armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools, according to a news release from Naperville police.

He was arrested on Saturday. White is being held on $500,000 bail at the Will County jail.

Naperville police say they responded around 11 a.m. June 5 to a club in the 3000 block of South Route 59. A man had been stabbed several times in the chest with a screwdriver. The attack happened when the victim confronted someone who was going through his belongings that had been secured in a locker room.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries but is expected to recover, according to police.

"This was an extremely violent attack, and we're relieved that the victim was not more seriously injured or killed," Naperville Deputy Chief Bob Lee said in the release.

Elmhurst and Addison police helped investigate the case. Elmhurst police charged him with reckless driving, fleeing police and several traffic violations at 10 a.m. Saturday at York Road and Lexington Street, according to DuPage County court records.

White was released on parole in March, after serving about half of a 16-year term for burglaries in 2014 in Cook, Lake, Kane and DuPage counties, according to state prison records. In the DuPage case, he was accused of stealing a man's wallet at the Courts Plus gym in Elmhurst.

He had been sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2004 for a carjacking conviction in Cook County.