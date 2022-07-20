Community rallying for father of Highland Park mass shooting victim through online fundraiser

Oscar Ramirez, whose son was shot during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, suffered a brain hemorrhage that has kept him hospitalized for more than a week. An online fundraiser set up by his loved ones has raised nearly $70,000 in just over four days. Photo courtesy of gofundme

Nine days after his son was injured during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Oscar Ramirez suffered a brain hemorrhage that has kept him hospitalized for more than a week.

An online fundraiser set up by his loved ones has raised nearly $70,000 in just over four days.

Attempts to reach the organizers who set up the fundraiser have been unsuccessful. A representative for gofundme.com confirmed the validity of the campaign.

According to the campaign, Ramirez's son being shot at the Independence Day parade was one of several stressors that led to his medical emergency. A family pet -- a toy poodle -- was attacked and injured by two other dogs, and the family is in the process of moving homes, according to the campaign website.

Ramirez went through a seven-hour surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and has remained there since, according to the campaign.

"He's a super person, thoughtful and caring," Ramirez's friend Ron Nanberg said. "He's always there when you need him."

Nanberg, who owns Glenview-based Kitchen & Baths Unlimited, said he would always refer his clients to Ramirez's painting business and clients always said they were happy with Ramirez's work.

"He is as good as a person can come," Nanberg said. "I just hope he gets better soon."