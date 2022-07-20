Algonquin auto repair fire cause remains under investigation

The cause of a fire that damaged an Algonquin auto repair shop Tuesday evening remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the blaze at began shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the shop on the 1000 block of Algonquin Road.

Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District officials said the fire was under control within 20 minutes of arrival and extinguished just after 8:30 p.m.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

Firefighters from at least 16 different neighboring departments.