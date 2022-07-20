Algonquin auto repair fire cause remains under investigation
Updated 7/20/2022 10:04 AM
The cause of a fire that damaged an Algonquin auto repair shop Tuesday evening remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported in the blaze at began shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the shop on the 1000 block of Algonquin Road.
Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District officials said the fire was under control within 20 minutes of arrival and extinguished just after 8:30 p.m.
No damage estimate was immediately available.
Firefighters from at least 16 different neighboring departments.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.