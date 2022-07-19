Palatine police offering child car seat inspections by appointment

The Palatine Police Department is offering free child car seat inspections through an online sign up system.

During a visit, a trained technician will teach everything one needs to know to make sure a car seat is installed and used correctly. All technicians are trained and certified through the National Child Passenger Safety Certification Training Program.

Working with a technician will be a one-on-one learning experience that should leave participants confident that their child's seat is installed correctly and comfortable they can reinstall it correctly on their own.

For more information and to make an appointment, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/508094ea5a729abfa7-child.