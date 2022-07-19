Got questions about monkeypox? Here are some answers

Symptoms of monkeypox include a skin rash that gradually evolves into raised lesions. The CDC is answering common questions about the history and nature of the disease, as well as the proper steps for its prevention and treatment. Daily Herald File Photo

Even as a monkeypox vaccine makes its way into the suburbs, many still have questions about the history and nature of the disease that may seem more mysterious than COVID-19 despite being considerably older.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 200 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox in the state as of Tuesday. That's the third most in the country, behind only California and New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With help from the CDC, which has been striving to keep the public informed about the disease and current U.S. outbreak, we sought to answer some frequently asked questions about the illness.

Q. What is monkeypox?

A. Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox but is not related to chickenpox.

Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Despite its name, the source of the disease remains unknown. African rodents and primates such as monkeys have been known to harbor the virus and infect humans.

The first human case was documented in 1970. Before the current outbreak, monkeypox had been reported in people in several central and western African countries. Almost all monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa had previously been linked to international travel to countries where the disease is common or through imported animals.

Q: What are the symptoms?

A: Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle and backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can appear to be pimples or blisters on the face, in the mouth, and on the hands, feet, chest, genitals and anus.

This rash progresses through different stages before healing completely, typically over a time frame of two to four weeks. Symptoms usually appear a week or two after infection has occurred. Some infected people only experience the rash, while others get the other symptoms after the rash.

Q: What should I do if I have symptoms?

A: Visit a health care provider if you see a new or unexplained rash or experience other monkeypox symptoms. Remind the provider that a monkeypox outbreak is circulating.

Avoid close contact, including intimate physical contact, with others until you've been examined by a health care provider. Also avoid close contact with pets or other animals.

Keep following these precautions while waiting for test results. If your result is positive, keep isolated until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off and a new layer of intact skin has grown.

Q: How does monkeypox spread?

A: The disease spreads through direct contact in various ways. The virus can move from person to person through contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It may also be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sex. Pregnant women may even spread the virus to a fetus through the placenta.

Touching items such as clothing or linens that have been in contact with the rash or body fluids of an infected person can be another way monkeypox spreads. People can also contract monkeypox from infected animals, including by being scratched or bitten, or by eating meat or using other animal products.

People who are not experiencing symptoms of monkeypox cannot spread the virus to others, even if they are infected.

Q: How can it be prevented?

A: Avoid close contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. Do not touch the rash or scabs.

Don't kiss, hug or have sex with someone with monkeypox, share their utensils or cups, or handle their clothing, bedding or towels.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

The CDC is not recommending that everyone be vaccinated; only those who have been exposed to monkeypox or are at higher risk of being exposed should be vaccinated, according to the agency.

For more frequently updated information on monkeypox, visit the CDC's website at cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.