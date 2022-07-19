Families fight at Six Flags; Chicago man charged with resisting arrest

A 32-year-old Chicago man faces a litany of charges stemming from a fight between two families Saturday evening at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

Kenneth D. Tabor is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, three counts of battery and three counts of resisting a peace officer, according to Lake County court records.

A fight broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the theme park between two families, including adults and children, Gurnee police public information officer Shawn Gaylor said.

One or more Six Flags security guards attempted to break up the fight. Gaylor said Tabor attacked one of the security guards.

Around 7:33 p.m., Gurnee police were called in to help control the fighting, Gaylor said.

Gaylor said Tabor shoved one of the Gurnee police officers and actively resisted an officer's attempt to handcuff him.

While Tabor was being taken into custody other people involved in the fight began to interfere with the arrest so Gurnee police called in additional officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Waukegan Police Department to help control the scene, Gaylor said.

A Lake County judge set bail for Tabor at $20,000. Tabor put up $2,000 in cash, 10% of the total, to be released from jail while his case is pending.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning for a status hearing and told Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak he was in the process of hiring an attorney. Potkonjak ordered he return to court on July 28.

Gaylor said another man involved in the fight, Edwin Rosario Jr., 42, of Chicago, was cited by officers at the theme park Saturday. Rosario is charged with an ordinance violation for resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass. Rosario is due in court on Aug. 25.