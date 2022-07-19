Elgin man charged in Huntley shooting remains at large

Authorities have charged a 27-year-old Elgin man with attempted murder and other crimes stemming from an early morning shooting Monday in Huntley that injured two men.

Police say Lewis C. McCracken is still on the loose and may have been involved with a violent carjacking late Monday in Bartlett. In addition to multiple counts of attempted murder, McCracken is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Huntley police believe McCracken opened fire on a house in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane just before 4:20 a.m. Monday, injuring two men.

The men were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said McCracken fled in a white, four-door sedan, which was later recovered.

Bartlett police believe McCracken and another man were involved in a carjacking at about 4 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Miles Parkway.

Police there said a man matching McCracken's description and a second man confronted the driver of a 2000 Dodge Ram and threatened him with what the driver believed to be a firearm. The other suspect was described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and light-colored shoes.

Bartlett police said the man they believe was McCracken got in the vehicle and drove away from the scene. The accomplice fled on foot to the north, police said.

The man believed to be McCracken is described as a Black male standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts and light-colored shoes.

Police were unable to locate either man after deploying police dogs and drones in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 515-5311. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (847) 515-5333 or texting TIP HUNTLEY, followed by your message, to 888777.