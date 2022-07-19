Elgin fireworks show moved to 'End of Summer Bash' on Aug. 26

The city of Elgin is hosting its "End of Summer Bash" on Friday, Aug. 26 at Festival Park, featuring a concert, food trucks and fireworks. The festivities originally were programmed for the city's Fourth of July event. Courtesy of the city of Elgin

After having to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks due to poor weather, Elgin promised to reschedule to a later date.

The city said Tuesday that the party is back on and will feature the same entertainment lineup they had planned for July.

Elgin will host their "End of Summer Bash" on Friday, Aug. 26, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Harris said there were a lot of pieces that needed to fit together to bring the same lineup out that they had previously scheduled.

"We were very lucky with who we were working with," Harris said. "Everyone was really flexible and really great. With all the things going on in the summer, it's not an easy thing to reschedule."

The event kicks off with a variety of food trucks opening after 4 p.m. on Grove Avenue between Prairie Street and Lake Street. A concert by Modern Day Romeos, one of the area's most well-known cover bands, starts at 7 p.m. at the park.

Fireworks will start at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Holding the event on a Friday also means visitors can check out the nearby Elgin Farmers Market beforehand, Harris said. The market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Spring Street downtown.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the park for the concert and fireworks. Food will be available for purchase from the trucks and vendors until 9:30 p.m.

Some streets and parking lots will be closed to accommodate the fireworks display. South Grove Avenue will be closed between Prairie Street and National Street beginning at 3 p.m. National Street will be closed between South Grove Avenue and State Street/Route 31, beginning at 3 p.m. Pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists will not be permitted to cross the National Street bridge after 3 p.m. A map of available parking lots in the downtown can be found at cityofelgin.org/parking.

Harris said she thinks ending the summer with a party in the park is very fitting.

"It's been such a park-centric summer in Elgin, with concerts, the movies, the Fish for Fun event, Shakespeare in the Park," she said. "It's cool that it all culminates at Festival Park before we move to fall events."