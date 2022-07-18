Prosecutors: Man arrested at Rosemont mall with illegally modified gun

A 26-year-old man arrested at a Rosemont shopping mall Friday on charges of unlawful use of a machine gun was ordered held on $350,000 cash bail Monday.

The order means Gregory Macon must post the entire amount, rather than the more typical 10%, to be released from custody while his case is pending.

Macon, whose hometown was not disclosed, also has aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges pending in Chicago and armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon (machine gun) charges pending in South suburban Markham, prosecutors said.

Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Dominica Puglise said Rosemont police located an unoccupied stolen vehicle at about 6 p.m. Friday in a parking lot of the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall. After obtaining video surveillance of the lot, officers observed Macon and a female exit the vehicle and enter the mall, Puglise said.

When officers located him and approached, Macon attempted to flee, injuring one officer in the process, Puglise said.

Police subsequently recovered a .40-caliber Glock which had been illegally modified from a semi-automatic to a fully automatic handgun, according to a Cook County state's attorney's office spokeswoman.

The weapon had 14 rounds of ammunition and one in the chamber, Puglise said.

In addition to the pending felony charges, Macon has 2018 convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and escape, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison, Puglise said. He also was sentenced to one year in prison for a 2019 conviction for resisting a police officer and has a 2015 conviction for resisting arrest, for which he was sentenced to 18 months probation.

If convicted of the most serious new charge, Macon faces from six to 30 years in prison. He next appears in court on Aug. 12.