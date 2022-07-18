More felony charges for Elgin man accused of attempted murder

An 18-year-old Elgin man already facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder has now been charged with two more felonies in two other shootings in Elgin.

Polo Escamilla, of the 600 block of Edgebrook Terrace, is being held in Cook County jail without bond after he and a second person were arrested in connection with a July 9 shooting on the 300 block of Willard Avenue. Two adult women suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Police now have tied Escamilla to two earlier shots-fired incidents in Elgin, according to reports. Elgin police said in a Facebook post that the Kane County state's attorney's office has charged Escamilla with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm -- one count each from two different incidents on April 10 and May 31.

The state's attorney's office also charged Heriberto Mercado Jr., 18, of the 600 block of Franklin Boulevard in Elgin, with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting on May 31.

Mercado appeared Monday morning in a Kane County bond call, where the judge set his bond at $100,000.

Escamilla's next Cook County court date is scheduled for Aug. 5.