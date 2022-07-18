Kane County receives first doses of monkeypox vaccine after two confirmed cases

After recording two cases of monkeypox, Kane County has now received its first shipment of the vaccine.

The JYNNEOS vaccine will be given to those who have had close contact with a confirmed case, as well as those belonging to high-risk priority groups.

Monkeypox is a virus that generally spreads through close or intimate contact. Symptoms are similar to smallpox and can include rash, fever, headache, chills, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

The first case in the United States was confirmed on May 18. It now has been detected in most states throughout the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of July 15, 1,814 cases had been recorded in the U.S. Illinois has the third most cases by state with 174, ranking behind New York and California. No deaths have been associated with the outbreak in the U.S.

The JYNNEOS vaccine was approved in 2019 for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in adults 18 years of age and older. It is currently the only FDA-approved vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox. The vaccine uses non-replicating, live virus technology and is a two-dose series with 28 days between doses.

The vaccine allocation was received through an Illinois Department of Public Health initiative to counties with one or more confirmed cases.

The Kane County Health Department is working with multiple health care providers to begin offering the vaccine to those who are close contacts of a confirmed monkeypox case, as well as those who are considered high risk for exposure.

Visit kanehealth.com/Pages/Monkeypox.aspx for more information.