Early morning shooting in Huntley injures two men

Police in Huntley are investigating a shooting early today at a residence that injured two men.

Police officials said the shooting happened just before 4:20 a.m. and the offender fled the home on 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane before they arrived and remains on the loose.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect drove up to the house and approached the front door before opening fire, striking the two men who were eventually transported to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the men is unknown.

Police officials said the shooter targeted the home and its occupants.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Huntley police at (847) 515-3511 or anonymously at (847) 515-5333.