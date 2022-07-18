 

Batavia school board to vote Tuesday on seeking $140M for school construction, renovations

  • H.C. Storm Elementary School in Batavia.

      H.C. Storm Elementary School in Batavia. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2017

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 7/18/2022 1:36 PM

The Batavia school board will vote Tuesday night on whether to have a referendum in November asking permission to borrow $140 million for school construction and renovations.

The board meets at 7 p.m. at the Rosalie Jones Administration Center, 335 W. Wilson St.

 

The money would be used to demolish H.C. Storm and Louise White elementary schools and build replacements, according to the proposed referendum question. The money also would be used for renovations at the district's other six schools.

A school district committee recommended in 2021 that the district replace Storm, White, Alice Gustafson and J.B. Nelson elementary schools. An architect's report in 2019 said three of the district's eight schools were in poor condition. The committee also recommended closing one of the elementary schools because of a decline in enrollment. But feedback received at public forums this spring put a stop to that idea.

Storm and White schools were built in 1978. Nelson and Gustafson were built in 1955 and 1957, respectively.

More information about the district's plan can be found at "Building Our Future Together" at bps101.net/boft/.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Batavia 101 holds forum on future of school buildings
 
Batavia Dist. 101 to hold forums about building plans
Related Article
Batavia Dist. 101 to hold forums about building plans
 
Batavia Dist. 101 considers rebuilding several schools, possibly eliminating one of them
Related Article
Batavia Dist. 101 considers rebuilding several schools, possibly eliminating one of them
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 