Batavia school board to vote Tuesday on seeking $140M for school construction, renovations

The Batavia school board will vote Tuesday night on whether to have a referendum in November asking permission to borrow $140 million for school construction and renovations.

The board meets at 7 p.m. at the Rosalie Jones Administration Center, 335 W. Wilson St.

The money would be used to demolish H.C. Storm and Louise White elementary schools and build replacements, according to the proposed referendum question. The money also would be used for renovations at the district's other six schools.

A school district committee recommended in 2021 that the district replace Storm, White, Alice Gustafson and J.B. Nelson elementary schools. An architect's report in 2019 said three of the district's eight schools were in poor condition. The committee also recommended closing one of the elementary schools because of a decline in enrollment. But feedback received at public forums this spring put a stop to that idea.

Storm and White schools were built in 1978. Nelson and Gustafson were built in 1955 and 1957, respectively.

More information about the district's plan can be found at "Building Our Future Together" at bps101.net/boft/.