Authorities seek three gunmen who took cash, Rolex, car titles in home invasion

Three people working on a home in an unincorporated area near Naperville were robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

Three armed masked gunmen entered the home in the 10700 block of Wentworth Drive at about 2:15 p.m., ordered the three people inside to get down on the floor and demanded their personal property, according to Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Dan Jungles. The offenders, two armed with rifles and another armed with a handgun, escaped with roughly $200 cash, a Rolex watch, a purse, car keys and titles to the cars, Jungles said.

The offenders fled in a blue Dodge. They did not take any of the cars at the home, Jungles said, adding investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Jungles said the victims included two people who were working on the home and a relative of the homeowner. He said the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Det. Anna Glowinke from the Will County sheriff's office at (815) 727-8574 ext. 4933 or submit a tip online at willcosheriff.org.