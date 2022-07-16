Suburban Skyview: Crews spray glue-like substance on Aptakisic Road

The two-year Buffalo Grove Road construction project nearly is complete.

The $26 million project included adding lanes in both directions between Route 22 and Deerfield Parkway. New turn lanes and sidewalks were added at the intersection of Buffalo Grove and Aptakisic roads. Median and landscape work also was completed.

Around 17,000 vehicles travel the nearly two-mile stretch daily.

In 2018, Lake County Division of Transportation introduced a rejuvenation program to help extend the life of the pavement by applying a substance to newly paved roads.

This year, Lake County applied the glue-like liquid, also known as Reclamite, to 22 miles of roads at 18 locations. Buffalo Grove Road and a small portion of Aptakisic Road were on the list. That two-day treatment wrapped up the $695,470 rejuvenator project.

Reclamatie is a maltene-based petroleum product that is sprayed onto the pavement to create a tighter surface and can help extend the life of the road by five years.

