Kane County Fair concludes Sunday

The Kane County Fair concludes Sunday at the county fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

There will be a variety of activities, including horse shows, classic midway rides, pig races, a car show, a petting zoo and 4-H animal barns.

It will run noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12; kids 2 and younger get in free.