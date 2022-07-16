 

Kane County Fair concludes Sunday

  • Cooper Lynd, 9, of Elgin carries his rabbit "Double Stuff" during the Kane County Fair Saturday in St. Charles.

      Cooper Lynd, 9, of Elgin carries his rabbit "Double Stuff" during the Kane County Fair Saturday in St. Charles. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Knox Risley, 6, of Genoa gets ready to hand off his beverage to his older cousin before going to see the cattle Saturday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      Knox Risley, 6, of Genoa gets ready to hand off his beverage to his older cousin before going to see the cattle Saturday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Isabel Kutrovatz, left, of St. Charles and Emma Share of Elgin have fun on a carnival ride Saturday during the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      Isabel Kutrovatz, left, of St. Charles and Emma Share of Elgin have fun on a carnival ride Saturday during the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fantasy Amusements worker Jacob Thorson of Palatine juggles while waiting for customers to try their luck Saturday at the cataract (knock down the clown) game Saturday during the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      Fantasy Amusements worker Jacob Thorson of Palatine juggles while waiting for customers to try their luck Saturday at the cataract (knock down the clown) game Saturday during the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Tessa Schramer, 10, of Sycamore and Warren Buckner, 5, of Reedsburg, Wis., wait for a carnival ride to start Saturday during the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      Tessa Schramer, 10, of Sycamore and Warren Buckner, 5, of Reedsburg, Wis., wait for a carnival ride to start Saturday during the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Jaelyne Johnson, 13, of Shabbona, right, answers questions about her cousin's hogs for Lynn Grant of Lombard Saturday during the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      Jaelyne Johnson, 13, of Shabbona, right, answers questions about her cousin's hogs for Lynn Grant of Lombard Saturday during the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/16/2022 6:11 PM

The Kane County Fair concludes Sunday at the county fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

There will be a variety of activities, including horse shows, classic midway rides, pig races, a car show, a petting zoo and 4-H animal barns.

 

It will run noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12; kids 2 and younger get in free.

