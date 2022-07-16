Aurora man charged with killing mother, is awaiting extradition from Wisconsin

An Aurora man is facing first-degree murder charges and awaiting extradition from Wisconsin after his mother was found dead by Aurora police Friday morning, officials said.

Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, of the 0-100 block of Jackson Place, was changed with two felony counts of first-degree murder after he was detained Friday by police in West Allis, Wisconsin, according to a news release.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aurora police received a call from a man in Wisconsin who reported that his brother had arrived at his home and said he had done something bad to their mother.

Aurora police officers were dispatched to the woman's apartment, where they found blood on the floor outside the unit. Officers entered the apartment and found a woman dead inside. Officers then had Aurora police dispatch contact police in West Allis, who found the suspect and took him into custody.

The woman was identified as Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55. The Kane County Coroner's Office is to set to perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Aurora detectives from the Bureau of Investigations and evidence technicians processed the scene. Officers and detectives also canvassed the neighborhood to gather information from neighbors.

A nationwide extraditable arrest warrant has been issued for Quinones-Herstad, who currently is in custody at the Milwaukee County jail.

Anyone with information or details surrounding Gonzalez-Alarcon's death is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 for anonymous tips.