Paralyzed Chicago police officer cheered by well-wishers as he leaves hospital

Chicago police officers salute as Officer Daniel Golden leaves Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn on Friday afternoon. Golden was off duty when he was shot in the back and paralyzed after he broke up a fight outside a bar July 9. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

As bagpipes played, the Chicago police officer shot last week after breaking up a fight was released from the hospital Friday afternoon, wheeling through two rows of fellow officers saluting their colleague.

Daniel Golden, left paralyzed by the shooting last week outside a bar in Beverly, was rolled out of Christ Medical Center to cheers and applause.

"Our family is humbled by all the love and support from the South Side, CPD, CFD and from people all over the country," said Patrick Golden, Daniel Golden's father, who was alongside his son as the officer was loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a rehabilitation center.

