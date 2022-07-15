Elgin offers 'Block Party in a Box' to residents -- for free

Elgin's new "Block Party in a Box" debuted last month at a gathering at the East Side Community Gardens. The trailer contains tents, tables, chairs, games and more. Courtesy of the city of Elgin

Elgin is looking to bring the party to the people with a new initiative designed to help promote neighborhood gatherings and a stronger sense of community.

The city's new "Block Party in a Box" is a mobile trailer full of stuff that might have to be rented or scrounged up from multiple neighbors to hold a party -- tents, folding tables, chairs, street barricades, games and more.

The trailer is free to reserve, and the city handles drop-off and pickup.

The idea came from Elgin City Council member Dustin Good, who proposed it during last year's budgeting process. Good had been hearing from residents that they wanted ways to improve their block parties without having to purchase multiple items they may never use again.

"I'm thrilled to offer this new amenity to Elgin to help foster positive neighbor-to-neighbor interactions as much as possible," Good said in a news release. "My hope is that Elgin residents throw block parties not just to celebrate good food, music and conversations, but to also use these events as a catalyst toward building stronger neighborhoods."

The $20,000 portable party unit was unveiled last month at an East Side Neighborhood Garden art event.

"We got to break it in, and we had a lot of fun," said Sarah Hunt, a member of the event committee. "Last year, I kind of ran around borrowing folding tables and chairs from this neighbor and that neighbor and loaning some of mine, and it was a lot of energy going into one simple thing."

Hunt said they ended up using a lot of what was in the trailer, which includes outdoor games like bocce ball, volleyball and badminton. A projector and screen also are included, as are extension cords, bungee cords and sandbags to hold the tents in place if you want to use them on the pavement.

"It was very user-friendly," Hunt said. "I think it's a great option for people who want to do events, and it just makes our community more connected and stronger."

The Block Party in a Box is available on a first come, first served basis and can be reserved by simply checking a box as part of the block party special events permit process at cityofelgin.org/blockparty. There is a $10 application fee and a $50 refundable deposit.