Two people injured in St. Charles house fire

Two people were transported to a hospital this morning after suffering smoke inhalation during an early morning townhouse fire in St. Charles.

The condition of the pair is unknown.

St. Charles fire officials said they were called to the townhouse on the 0-100 block of Whittington Course at about 3 a.m. by the residents reporting an activated smoke alarm.

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes, fire officials said. The damage was contained to contents inside the home that had ignited, which caused about $10,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

The occupancy status of the home is unknown.